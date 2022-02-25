Gabriel still central to Windies plans insists Haynes

West Indies pace bowler Shannon Gabriel remains very much a part of the plans of the new Desmond Haynes-led selection panel despite not being selected in the squad for the first Test against England.

The 33-year-old pace bowler, who has been playing for Trinidad and Tobago Red Force in the West Indies Championship, was not named among the 15-man squad for the first Test or Presidents XI. His omission is, however, due to sustaining a hamstring injury.

“Shannon was injured in the game that he played in Trinidad. We were told by the medical panel that he is having a bit of a problem with his hamstring and would not be fit for selection,” Haynes told members of the media on Wednesday.

Read more at SportsMax

5 comments