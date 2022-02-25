West Indies cricket  Whither do thou go

West Indies cricket has been trying to rebuild since 1995. And this is 2022 and we are still in rebuilding mode. And we are here because we lack the vision to get the sport to operate in the 21st century. Our recent fiasco was the T20 World Cup. We took a senior citizens squad to the WC and got as expected, totally outplayed. In the Caribbean, we ignore data but the data says that WI is mediocre in every format. In Test cricket we are eighth in the rankings just better than Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. In ODI cricket we are ninth just above Afghanistan and Ireland and in T20 we are seventh. Therefore, when I opine that WI cricket is mediocre, I have the facts to back up my assertion. So, where do we go from here?

First, our governance model needs an overhaul. Right now, the President and Vice President are elected every two years. Given the structure of CWI, they are stuck in perpetual election mode. They are always seeking the approval of those who make up the electorate and decisions are made solely on what will assist them in retaining their positions and not for the development of the sport. So we start at the governance level. I can write a whole article about governance but just say it needs a comprehensive overhaul.

