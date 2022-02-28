'We want to take this seriously,' says President's XI head coach

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Head Coach Rayon Griffith has underscored the importance of the four-day Cricket West Indies' President's XI match against England, stressing the fixture presented yet another opportunity for players to impress Test selectors.

A squad, led by resurgent Test gloveman Shane Dowrich, will take on England at Coolidge Cricket Ground from March 1-4 in the build-up to the three-Test series which bowls off here on March 8.

Griffith said he expected all players to take the fixture seriously, especially since many of them were already on the radar of West Indies selectors.

“It's a practice game but [because] we know it's a practice game, we're not just going to go out there to [let it] just be a practice game,” said the Guyanese.

“I think the guys are looking to make the West Indies team, they want to get performances out of the game and you have some of the players who are developing. So we're looking to bring our best when that day comes.”

