West Indies Women at the 2022 World Cup: A time for Results

Disruptive. That’s the first descriptive term that comes to mind when I reflect upon the last two years of West Indies Women’s cricket.

With possibly the most significant occurrence within that timeframe being the return of the team to the playing field following the pandemic, as well as the beginning of the Courtney Walsh reign, as Head Coach.

Courtney Walsh. His name is mentioned a lot when talking about this team, isn’t it?

Probably unlike any other Head Coach that preceded him. But with merit, in my opinion. The greatest compliment to the Jamaican is that his work has been so, that his name is not a strategy meant to drag the eye of readers to headlines because of what he did in his own career, rather how his apparent philosophy threatens to shape this team.

Philosophy and direction, the least West Indies Women deserve after being the fourth favourite child among three siblings for so long.

We first heard Hayley Matthews, then Stafanie Taylor, disclose the ‘little things’ they’ve been able to improve upon, and even learn from Walsh and the team he has assembled.

Matthews: “Our entire camps and training sessions have been going really well. He’s (Walsh) brought in some fantastic coaches to work with us. Everyone has been getting a bit more zoned in on the specifics and that’s something we were missing in the past; not having as much firepower in the coaching area, really breaking it down to the basics in those general areas.” [SportsMax, 2022]

Read more at MostlyCricket

1 comments