Tickets on sale for CWI Presidents XI v England four-day match at CCG

Tickets are now available for the upcoming four-day match between the Cricket West Indies (CWI) President’s XI and England. The match starts on Tuesday at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG). This will be the official warm-up match ahead of the Apex Test Series. Fans can make their purchases at the new CWI Ticketing platform at https://www.windiescricket.com/tickets/ or at the ticket office located at the main entrance to the venue. Prices range from US$10/EC$25 for the grass mound to US$20/EC$55 for the grandstand.

All fans should be aware that only fully vaccinated spectators against COVID-19 will be allowed into the venue and will be required to bring their vaccination documentation with them to be assured of entry. Fans will need to make sure they are fully vaccinated at least two weeks ahead of the day they plan to attend. CWI will be streaming the match with LIVE ball-by-ball coverage via the Windies YouTube channel.

The Apex Test Series will be played for the newly-minted Richards-Botham Trophy, named in honour of legends Sir Vivian Richards and Lord Ian Botham. The Apex Test Series opens appropriately at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua from March 8-12, followed by the second Apex Test at Kensington Oval, Barbados from March 16-20. The third and final contest will be at the Grenada National Stadium, from March 24-28. All three Apex Test matches are part of the ICC World Test Championship with the teams vying for points to challenge for qualification for the Test Championship final in 2023.

Apex Test Series Schedule

(10am local time/9am Jamaica Time)

March 1-4: CWI President’s XI v England at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

March 8-12: 1st Apex Test, West Indies v England at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

March 16-20: 2nd Apex Test, West Indies v England at Kensington Oval, Barbados

March 24-28: 3rd Apex Test, West Indies v England at Grenada National Stadium, Grenada

