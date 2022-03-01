Dowrich hopes to give England stiff challenge

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Captain Shane Dowrich expects no shortage of motivation or intensity from the CWI President’s XI when they clash with England in a four-day fixture bowling off on Tuesday at Coolidge Cricket Ground.

The out-of-favor Test gloveman leads a side that includes left-arm fast bowling all-rounder Raymon Reifer, seamer Sherman Lewis and openers Shane Moseley and Jeremy Solozano all of whom have already featured for West Indies in Tests.

Fast bowler Preston McSween and batsman Devon Thomas have also played white-ball cricket for West Indies.

“I think all the guys are up for it. It’s a great opportunity, especially for some of the younger guys to get seen by selectors,” Dowrich said today.

