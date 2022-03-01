Interesting selections by new Windies panel

THE new lead selector of the West Indies cricket team, the Most Honourable Desmond Haynes, along with Ramnaresh Sarwan, chose their squad to play against England in the first Test, of a three-Test series, which starts on March 8 in Antigua. Phil Simmons, the team’s coach, retains his place as the third selector.

Some commentators disagreed with the choice of the Jamaican John Campbell to open the batting with the captain Kraigg Brathwaite.

They believe that he hadn’t done enough as a Test player to earn a recall. However, there hasn’t been any opening batsman recently who has played a decent Test innings, except Brathwaite.

Jeremy Solozano was the replacement when Campbell failed, but was quite unfortunate to be dealt a sickening blow to the helmet while fielding at short leg on his Test debut in the first of a two-Test series in Sri Lanka, in late November 2021. The resulting concussion ruled him out of the series. That opportunity having been lost, the young Trinidadian has to address the selectors once more. International sport is tough and opportunities lost have to be regained with effort.

Read more at T&T Newsday

0 comments