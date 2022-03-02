Coley calls on Scorpions to take responsibility

JAMAICA SCORPIONS head coach Andre Coley has made it clear that his players need to take more responsibility for their performances if the team is to claw its way from the foot of the West Indies Championship table.

Following back-to-back losses away to Trinidad & Tobago Red Force and the Barbados Pride, the Scorpions find themselves at the bottom of the standings with 8.8 points.

Once again, the perennial problem of the team’s batting has surfaced and continued to plague the Jamaican side, who have seen good early signs wiped away by clusters of wickets which have cost the team dearly.

“A high percentage of our dismissals were very soft, to say the least, and we haven’t played consistently good cricket. In each department, you can identify in patches periods of play where we were dominant, but to say that we have been able to put a game together to win, we have not done that in two matches,” said Coley.

Read more at Jamaica Gleaner

0 comments