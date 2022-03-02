Tony Gray: Star WI trio must deliver at World Cup, but others must step up

FORMER TT and West Indies fast bowler Tony Gray believes West Indies women star batters Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews must step up during the 2022 International Cricket Council Women’s World Cup. However, Gray said the team must not rely too much on the quality trio.

West Indies will play the opening match of the tournament against home team New Zealand from 9 pm, TT time, on Thursday

Often times the success of the West Indies batting depends on how many runs Taylor, Dotttin and Matthews contribute.

However, other players have scored runs in recent months including number three batter Kycia Knight.

“I think that obviously there must not be a dependency on the three main players,” Gray said.

“We cannot depend on them. We have to have great all-round performances by everybody and the dependency syndrome on three of the main players must stop.”

