TRAILBLAZER WILLIAMS READY TO TAKE HER PLACE IN THE MIDDLE AT ICC WOMENS CRICKET WORLD CUP

Jacqueline Williams is preparing for another major step in her career as an international cricket umpire. The Jamaican is in New Zealand to do duty in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, where she is among the list of match officials. She is fresh from the ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup in the West Indies, where created history as the first female to stand in the tournament. She also had the special honour when she was the fourth umpire in the final at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

Now the 45-year-old is New Zealand and readying herself for the marquee event in women’s cricket. The tournament bowls off on March 4 with the opening match between hosts New Zealand Women and our West Indies Women at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The event runs until April 3 with the final at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

“The ICC U19 Cricket World Cup was a very successful one for me. Going into any event I really don't look towards being in the final or anything like that, I just focus on doing my job to the best of my ability,” Williams said. “One of the things that I was able to do, I prepared well for the tournament, and I was fortunate enough to be selected for the final, among an excellent team of officials. Making it to the finals, you know, that was a surreal moment for me and a very humbling one as well.”

