All-rounder hopes ton brings batting recognition

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — All-rounder Raymon Reifer said Thursday he hoped his hundred against England would further strengthen his credibility as a top-tier batsman.

The 30-year-old struck a wonderful 106 for CWI's President's XI on the penultimate day of their four-day tour match at Coolidge Cricket Ground, a knock which propelled the host side to 264 all out in response to England's 466 for six declared.

Reifer counted 15 fours and two sixes in an innings spanning 182 deliveries and 4¼ hours.

“I am feeling really proud about that hundred. I've worked from the beginning of the season very hard, and the rewards are starting to show now,” said the left-hander.

