'WI approach will be the same' - Bonner insists Broad, Anderson absence will not affect team's mentality

West Indies middle-order batsman Nkrumah Bonner insists the approach toward England will be the same despite the visitors missing two of their most experienced fast bowlers in Stuart Broad and James Anderson.

The duo was unexpectedly dropped for the tour of the Caribbean, albeit being England’s leading wicket-takers. Since 2004, Anderson has played 22 matches against the West Indies and taken 87 wickets, the most by any England player, 36 of those wickets have come in 10 matches in the Caribbean. His best figures of 7 for 49 also came against the West Indies in 2017.

“It’s a Test match nevertheless, whether Anderson or Broad are playing. Obviously, they still have quality bowlers and the same application is required,” Bonner told members of the media on Saturday.

