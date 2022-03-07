Anderson, Broad out, but Roach wary of existing threats

Marquee seamer Kemar Roach said on Saturday that the surprise omission of icons Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad had given West Indies an important boost ahead of their upcoming three-Test series against England, but warned that the tourists still carried a massive threat.

Anderson and Broad, the most decorated seamers in England history with 1,177 Test wickets between them, were both snubbed for the March 8-28 tour as England selectors revamped the squad following the recent Ashes disaster.

While Roach said their absence would leave “a hole” in the England attack, he underscored the danger still posed by the fast-bowling trio of Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes.

“[Their omission was] quite surprising. I thought, definitely, both of them would be still involved, but the decisions have been made from that end,” Roach told a media conference on Saturday, ahead of tomorrow’s start of the opening Test at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium.

