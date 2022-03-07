Hundred a confidence booster for tournament: Matthews

Hayley Matthews says her hundred against New Zealand in Friday’s opening game of the ICC Women’s World Cup has provided her with a confidence booster for the coming matches.

The 23-year-old struck a career-best 119 – her third One-Day International century – as the Caribbean side defeated the hosts by three runs in a sensation finish at Bay Oval.

A late choice to open the innings following injury to Rashada Williams, the right-hander said she overcame nerves before finding her stride.

“[It has] definitely given me a lot of confidence, I guess, [to] go out there and bat my skills,” Matthews told reporters.

Read more at Jamaica Gleaner

0 comments