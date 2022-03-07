Anisa Mohammed sets new targets after 300-wicket mark

Mohammed’s 2/60 in ten overs against New Zealand on Friday in the opening match of the 2022 International Cricket Council 50-over World Cup took her past 300 wickets.

In ODI cricket Mohammed is now third on the charts with 176 wickets and in T20 cricket is the leading wicket-taker with 125 scalps.

On reaching 300 wickets, Mohammed said, “It was a big moment for me. I was actually hoping to get it in South Africa (earlier this year) and come in a bit relaxed in this game, but I guess what better moment to get it than at the big stage at a World Cup.”

Read more at T&T Newsday

0 comments