Two from Two: West Indies Women fight their way to second consecutive victory at cricket World Cup

Coming into yet another contest as clear underdogs, Stafanie Taylor won the toss and elected to bat in overcast conditions at the University Oval. To the surprise of many. But the West Indian openers, Hayley Matthews and Deandra Dottin took advantage of both damp conditions and the second chances England provided, blasting their way to 58 without loss at the end of the powerplay.

However, the introduction of Kate Cross and Sophie Ecclestone into the attack stifled the West Indies scoring. West Indies’ run-rate was dragged from 5.80 to 4.05 before Dottin, Matthews and captain Taylor were all dismissed in the 21st over. The West Indies went from 81 without loss to 81 for 3. England couldn’t believe their luck. Literally. Ecclestone was in disbelief.

The wicket of Kycia Knight, soon thereafter, invited further pressure, leaving WINDIES 98/4. This brought Chedean Nation and Shemaine Campbelle together at the crease. And on the biggest stage of all, the pair put on one of the better comebacks and more admirable partnerships of ‘down-but-not-out’ you’ll see in this World Cup.

