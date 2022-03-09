Second new ball critical - Holder

All-rounder Jason Holder believes West Indies use of the second new ball on today’s second day will be key in limiting England.

The touring side ended day one of the first Test at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium on 268 for six, thanks to Jonny Bairstow’s unbeaten 109 – his eighth Test hundred but first against the hosts.

West Indies took the new ball after 80 overs but are yet to reap any success in six overs.

“I think it’s a new-ball wicket. When the ball is a lot harder, it’s obviously doing a lot more through the air,” Holder said.

“Today, the ball got soft, really, really quickly. To me, it was out of shape. It kept going in and out in terms of the shape but it was hard work as the day went on."

