Evenly Poised: West Indies, England continue to trade punches in 1st Test

The West Indies started Day 2 dreaming of a cheap dismissal for the remainder of the English tail. And their young fast-bowlers would provide them just that, as two wickets apiece in the morning session for Jayden Seales and Alzarri Joseph wrapped up the England innings for just 43 additional runs. England finished on 311.

As a result, Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell were required to see out a tricky forty-minute period before the Lunch break. And so, they did. The reunited pair got off to a free-flowing start, getting to the interval at 44 without loss.

