Coach implores West Indies women not to get ahead of themselves

WEST INDIES women’s head coach Courtney Walsh says he will be reiterating the need to avoid complacency, especially in light of the early-but-significant successes at the ICC Women’s World Cup in New Zealand.

The regional side is now second in the eight-team table on four points, and with perennial contenders India up next in a few days, Walsh is keen on keeping his unit grounded with still a lot of cricket to play.

“We believe we have a very good chance of going all the way. With those two wins behind us, we are not going to get complacent. One game at a time. This is what we will be looking to focus on,” said Walsh.

