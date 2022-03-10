Bonner century, lower-order partnerships earn West Indies 62-run first-innings lead on Day 3

Still a ways off England’s first innings total of 311, the resumption of the West Indies fightback was dealt an early blow on Day 3 when Jason Holder nicked off with just 4 runs added to the Caribbean side’s overnight score of 202. Ben Stokes bringing about an end to the 79-run partnership.

With the English tail up, Nkrumah Bonner would immediately find another partner in wicketkeeper-batsman Joshua Da Silva. And though slowly, the pair added 65 runs, negotiating their way to Lunch without further damage.

In the fifth over after the interval, however, Da Silva was trapped in front playing back to Jack Leach for 32. This brought Alzarri Joseph to the crease with much batting responsibility on his shoulders, given the composition of the team. But the 25-year-old only lasted 7 deliveries after he fell for the trap set by Craig Overton and was caught at short backward square attempting the pull.

