West Indies name unchanged 13-member squad for 2nd Apex Test

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – Cricket West Indies (CWI) Men’s Selection Panel has named an unchanged squad for the second Apex Test match against England. The match will be played at Kensington Oval from March 16-20. The three-match Apex Series is level 0-0 following a draw in the first Apex Test match, which was played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

Nkrumah Bonner was named Player-of-the-Match. He scored a career-best 123 in the first innings and 38 not out in the second innings on the final day.

Lead Selector, the Most Hon. Dr Desmond Haynes said: “It was a hard-fought first match in Antigua and we decided to stick with the same 13 players for the second match in Barbados. Bonner demonstrated the way you should play, and we were very pleased with the way he played in the first innings and again in the second innings. It was hard work for all the bowlers, and we were very happy with the way they stuck to the task.”

Tickets for the second Apex Test Match are available for purchase straight to a mobile device via the new WINDIES TICKETS service https://www.windiescricket.com/tickets/. In addition to being able to choose and pay for your seats in advance, the service allows fans to save their purchased tickets to their device for ticket scanning at the venue, avoiding the need for queues and travel to the box office. The ticket box office is located on the western side of Kensington Oval between the venue and Fontabelle Road and will be open from 10am to 6pm.

Fans in the West Indies can watch the match live on ESPN Caribbean and on BT Sport in the UK, as well as other international broadcasters around the world.

WEST INDIES TEST SQUAD

Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain)

Jermaine Blackwood (Vice Captain)

Nkrumah Bonner

Shamarh Brooks

John Campbell

Joshua Da Silva

Jason Holder

Alzarri Joseph

Kyle Mayers

Veerasammy Permaul

Anderson Phillip

Kemar Roach

Jayden Seales

APEX TEST SERIES SCHEDULE

(10am local time/9am Jamaica Time)

March 8-12: 1st Apex Test at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua – Match drawn

March 16-20: 2nd Apex Test at Kensington Oval, Barbados

March 24-28: 3rd Apex Test at Grenada National Stadium, Grenada

