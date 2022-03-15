West Indies suffer consecutive defeats in World cup action despite fight from bowlers

by KRISSANIA YOUNG

Needing so desperately to erase the abysmal performance against India in the previous game from the minds of the viewing fans, the West Indies won the toss and elected to bat in Wellington.



The Caribbean side were immediately on the backfoot when Ellyse Perry got the ball to just nip away from the in-form Hayley Matthews, taking the top of the right-handers off-stump; before angling the ball across Kycia Knight, to kiss the edge of the struggling left-handers’ blade, leaving the West Indies 4 for 2 in the second over.



The experienced duo of Deandra Dottin and Stafanie Taylor then set about steadying the ship. The former, however, was caught at slip, flashing outside the off-stump, West Indies three down inside the powerplay.



The 36-run partnership from Taylor and Shemaine Campbelle which followed, kept the Aussies at bay for 75 deliveries. But by the time Taylor got to her half-century, the West Indies had lost three additional wickets.



Taylor was trapped in front by Ashleigh Gardner two balls after bringing up her 50, and with the skipper went all hopes of WINDIES getting anywhere near the 200-mark.



Still, with just 131 runs to defend, the Maroon Warriors took to the field like they had double that figure on the board; with clapping, with cheering and with energy. Energy that translated into early wickets as the change to open with Hayley Matthews brought about the demise of Alyssa Healy at the start of the third over.



The Australian captain, Meg Lanning was sent back for six-ball duck, undone by the swing of Shamilia Connell, Australia 7 for 2. The response, however, was a 51-run partnership between Ellyse Perry and Rachael Haynes, for which they were made to work.



Though electric in the field and disciplined with the ball, the Caribbean side’s only other breakthrough was provided when Chinelle Henry enticed Perry into driving outside off, to provide Matthews her third catch of the game.



Australia would get to their target in the 31st over with 7 wickets in hand.

