CWI making effort to widen talent net

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Expressing concern that grassroots cricket in the region is under threat, Cricket West Indies (CWI) Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams says administrators are desperately trying to regain momentum to preserve and nurture current and future talent.

He said there is a particular need to identify and develop female talent in the sport.

Speaking at a press conference where he discussed the launch of the CWI Emerging Players Academy which is aimed at supporting the development of world-class players from the Caribbean, Adams said while there is raw talent across CWI territories, “if we don’t protect our grassroots cricket, then we might not be saying that in 10 years’ time”.

“Our grassroots cricket is under attack at the minute. We’re trying desperately to work with governments across the region to ensure that we don’t lose that base that we’ve had and that we depend on going forward,” he said.

