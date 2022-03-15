Seales says important lessons gained in Antigua

Rookie West Indies seamer Jayden Seales believes the flat surface for the opening Test in Antigua last week proved a learning curve in his fledgling career.

The 20-year-old was part of a four-pronged West Indies pace attack which toiled with little assistance from the unresponsive pitch at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium, as the contest against England predictably ended in a draw.

Seales, who made his Test debut last year, snatched four first-innings wickets but went without success in the second innings as England piled up 349 for six declared.

“I am pleased [with my performance] but I know I could’ve done a lot better,” the Trinidadian explained.

