Seales says important lessons gained in Antigua

Tue, Mar 15, '22

 

Media Watch

Rookie West Indies seamer Jayden Seales believes the flat surface for the opening Test in Antigua last week proved a learning curve in his fledgling career.

The 20-year-old was part of a four-pronged West Indies pace attack which toiled with little assistance from the unresponsive pitch at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium, as the contest against England predictably ended in a draw.

Seales, who made his Test debut last year, snatched four first-innings wickets but went without success in the second innings as England piled up 349 for six declared.

“I am pleased [with my performance] but I know I could’ve done a lot better,” the Trinidadian explained.

Read more at Barbados Today

comments 0 comments