Britney Cooper: Women's CPL will develop region's talent

EXPERIENCED West Indies Women’s cricketer Britney Cooper expects that there will be greater exposure for younger regional players, when the inaugural Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) takes place from August 30 to September 30, 2022.

“It will be the first time a lot of young players in the Caribbean would be exposed to playing cricket on live television, and it will be a big opportunity for other franchises from Australia, England and even India to see their talent and to pick more West Indians in those competitions,” said Cooper, during a telephone interview on Monday.

Cooper was a part of the WI team who won the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup in India in 2016. However, she has been out of action since the beginning of 2022 due to injury.

