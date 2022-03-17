Root century puts England on top in 2nd Test

ENGLAND dominated day one of the second Test match against West Indies at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Wednesday.

England captain Joe Root lashed a century to give the thousands of English fans something to cheer about. The English fans made up the majority of the crowd, outnumbering the local supporters.

Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline was played repeatedly as Root slammed an unbeaten 119 off 246 balls to lead from the front in sweltering conditions.

After Zak Crawley fell for four caught by wicket-keeper Joshua Da Silva off fast bowler Jayden Seales, England seized control of the contest with a patient display of batting between opener Alex Lees and Root.

Read more at T&T Newsday

1 comments