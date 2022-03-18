West Indies Women earn themselves another dramatic win, moving back into qualifying positions

Prior to this encounter, the West Indies and Bangladesh had not faced each other in One-Day International cricket. Still, the Caribbean side were favourites for the two points on offer, when the Stafanie Taylor-led side were sent to bat at Bay Oval.

Though the West Indian opening pair of Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews had statistically been the best in the competition, coupled with testing bowling and exceptional fielding, Bangladesh were able to transform the pair’s quiet start into a crisis, when the West Indies went from 29 without loss, to 48 for 4 in the span of forty deliveries.

Now, with Shemaine Campbelle and Chedean Nation at the crease, Caribbean fans would have summoned memories of the rescue act the duo performed against England earlier in the tournament.

Bangladesh, however, had different plans. And Nation was run-out via a direct hit on 6, leaving the West Indies face down at 60 for the loss of 5.

