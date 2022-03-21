Pooran says Test cricket is still in his plans

Ever since Nicholas Pooran made his international debut against Pakistan in 2016, many admirers of his batting capabilities have been asking the same question…When will he play Test cricket?

In an interview with ESPNCricinfo last Friday, the West Indies T20 vice-captain shed some light on how he feels about representing the region in the longest format of the game.

“Playing Test cricket is still in my plans, but as I say, everything happens at the right time. When it's my time to play Test cricket, I'm sure I will,” he said.

One way that Pooran could find his way into the Test plans for the Windies is through playing First-Class cricket but that has been difficult for him over the years.

Read more at SportsMax

0 comments