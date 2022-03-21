3rd Apex Test in Grenada set for increased attendance as Government allows unvaccinated fans to attend

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The Government of Grenada has given permission for unvaccinated cricket fans to attend the third and final Apex Test match between West Indies and England. The match will be played at the Grenada National Stadium from March 24-28. In a decision taken earlier this week, Grenada’s Ministry of Health announced there is no longer a “vaccine differentiation policy” for large public gatherings, and organizers can permit unvaccinated persons to patronize public events.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) welcomed the news and believes it should lead to many more local fans attending the finale of the Apex Test series as the teams compete for the newly-minted Richards-Botham trophy, named in honor of icons of the game Sir Viv Richards and Lord Ian Botham.

Johnny Grave, CEO of CWI said: “We welcome the decision taken by the Government of Grenada to provide all Grenadians with the opportunity to rally behind the West Indies in the third and final Apex Test match. With the adjustment to the policy and protocol, we now expect an increased interest among local fans to attend the third Apex Test match, which should be a thrilling finale to the Apex Series. We know Grenadian fans always come out to support in great numbers and will get behind the West Indies challenge to win the Richards- Botham will be eager to come out and see some top-quality Test match cricket at one of the game’s most eye-catching venues.”

Grenada’s Minister of Health, Hon. Nickolas Steele said: “The Government of Grenada has remained nimble throughout the pandemic, constantly adjusting to the level of risk we faced. Right now, the risk is low and as such, we adjust accordingly. This is in fact, a victory for the people of Grenada as it is their behaviour and adherence to protocols that have helped to keep the COVID-19 risk at relatively low levels. Therefore, just as we celebrate this victory, we hope to celebrate a West Indies win in Grenada.”

Tickets are on sale from EC$55/US$20 for the unreserved seating in the Posse Stand up to EC$220/US$80 for reserved premium seats in the Players Pavilion. Local fans will benefit from a 50% discount when they first register with their local address via the new WINDIES TICKETS service at https://www.windiescricket.com/tickets/.

In addition to being able to choose and pay for your seats in advance, the service allows fans to save their purchased tickets to their device for ticket scanning at the venue, avoiding the need for queues and travel to the box office. Fans can also benefit from the 50% discount when buying in person at the stadium box office, open from 10 am to 6 pm and from 8:30 am on match days.

Fans in the West Indies can watch the match live on ESPN Caribbean and on BT Sport in the UK, as well as other international broadcasters around the world.

