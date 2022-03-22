It was difficult to defend 90 runs - Corey Collymore

West Indies Women’s bowling coach, Corey Collymore, said it was difficult to defend the 89 for 7 the team scored in their losing effort to lowly Pakistan in the Women’s Cricket World Cup yesterday.

The regional women imperiled their chances of a semi-final spot when another faulty batting effort sent them crashing to an eight-wicket defeat by Pakistan in a rain-hit affair at Seddon Park. The win was at an ICC Women’s World Cup in 13 years.

Scores: West Indies Women 89 for seven (20 overs); Pakistan 90 for two (18.5 overs).

“I think … it was difficult to defend 90 runs. We really had to be on our ‘A’ game today in every single ball,” Collymore said.

