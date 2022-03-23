Brathwaite hoping seamers find respite in National Stadium pitch

CAPTAIN KRAIGG Brathwaite hopes the pitch for the third Test will be helpful to his four-pronged pace attack, as West Indies chase victory in the final game in Grenada this week.

The preceding Tests in Antigua and Barbados were played out on turgid surfaces, both resulting in tame draws with batsmen enjoying the better of the conditions and seamers struggling to make an impact.

“We haven’t been there [Grenada National Stadium] for a while, so we have to see what we get there. Obviously, the guys are looking forward to the third Test match,” Brathwaite said.

“They [pitches] didn’t offer much to the pacers but there’s not much I can do. I was expecting at least some assistance for the pacers. Let’s hope that with Grenada we get some more assistance for the pacers.”

