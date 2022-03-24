The West Indies Women will, with fingers crossed, be hoping South Africa will defeat England and Bangladesh upset England, in the coming days after rain forced the abandonment of their match against South Africa at Basin Reserve on Wednesday night.

It proved to be the correct decision as Chinelle Henry took 3-11 and was backed up by Shamilia Connell, who took 1-18 as South Africa lost four wickets for just 22 runs by the sixth over. However, the situation could have been worse for South Africa as the West Indies dropped three chances in those early overs, two of them by Deandra Dottin.

Both teams earned one point each. With it, the West Indies Women move to third on the standings with 7 points and now await the outcome of the South Africa-India match on March 27. Should South Africa win, the West Indies will secure a semi-final berth, should India win, then the West Indies will be eliminated.

“It's not the way we liked, can't do much about it, something we can't control,” said a concerned Taylor, who praised Henry afterward.

