Coach Walsh, players happy after gaining final four spot

The three days that the West Indies Women had to wait to find out if they were in the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup seemed like an eternity according to the players, however, the regional side had lady luck on their side, and they will get a chance to play for a spot in the grand final starting tomorrow at 5 p.m. Jamaica time.

The West Indies will face Australia in semi-final one after the regional side finished fourth in the tournament on seven points. India were eliminated by South Africa in the final match yesterday. South Africa had already qualified for the semi-finals, but a win for India would have knocked out the West Indies Women.

For head coach Courtney Walsh, a final-four berth was just reward for the West Indies Women, who finished the group stage of the tournament with three wins, three losses, and a point from an abandoned game in seven matches.

“I feel happy and proud for the girls as we played some very good cricket. We deserved to be in the semi-finals. I know it was a long wait, but the excitement is well worth it, and we will give it our best shot.”

