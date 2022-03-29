Windies Da Silva: Test century is 'greatest achievement thus far'

`WEST INDIES wicketkeeper/batsman Joshua Da Silva has described his maiden Test century, in the third and final Test against England at the National Stadium, St George’s, Grenada on Saturday as a “childhood dream.”

Da Silva scored 100 not out and was named the Man of the Match as the West Indies whipped England by ten wickets to clinch the series 1-0 and claim the Richards-Botham trophy.

“This century, it means the world,” he said, during an interview on Monday. “It’s the pinnacle of my Test career thus far and I can hope for many more of that.

“I definitely have to thank my parents, thank God of course and all my support team, my girlfriend, her parents who have always supported me, friends, coaches, (Red Force coach) David Furlonge, Phil (Simmons, the WI coach). It’s a solid team effort and the support was very necessary for me.”

Da Silva continued, “It’s a childhood dream coming true. I could remember watching Brian Lara scoring 400 (against England in 2014) and how much that meant for him. For me, to score a 100 for the West Indies, win the game and get Man of the Match, was something I couldn’t dream of.”

