Regional womens cricket needs help

The West Indies women’s dismal performance in last night’s ICC Women’s World Cup semifinal has unquestionably demonstrated how much more support the Caribbean side needs.

This was one of the main points Cultural Ambassador Stedson Red Plastic Bag Wiltshire advanced as he called for structures to be developed in a systematic way to aid the on-field efforts of the women.

“I am happy that they were able to make the semi-finals, it is always good to see them on the world stage. I am still proud of them but we have a lot of work to do. . . . If we really want to develop cricket, we must, first of all, appear as a nation that actually embraces women’s cricket across the board,” he told Barbados TODAY.

