Hetmyer outshines Pollard as Buttler hundred headlines Royals' win

MUMBAI, India (CMC) — Shimron Hetmyer produced an electrifying cameo but his white-ball skipper Kieron Pollard found himself shackled, as Rajasthan Royals kept Mumbai Indians winless with an impressive 23-run victory in the Indian Premier League here Saturday.

The left-handed Hetmyer, without an appearance for West Indies in five months, smashed 35 from just 14 balls, a breathtaking knock adorned with three fours and three sixes which helped propel Rajasthan Royals to 193 for eight off 20 overs at the DY Patil Sports Academy.

However, it was Englishman Jos Buttler who really starred, hitting exactly 100 off 68 balls at the top of the order to set the tone for the innings.

Read more at Jamaica Observer

1 comments