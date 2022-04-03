Edwards, Dowrich complete CWI Level Two programme

FORMER WEST Indies vice-captain Kirk Edwards and out-of-favour Test gloveman Shane Dowrich have completed Level Two of Cricket West Indies’ Representative Coaching Programme.

The duo was among 25 participants featuring in a two-day face-to-face coaching workshop at Kensington Oval last month, hosted in conjunction with the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) and the University of the West Indies.

Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Smith and current Test left-hander Shayne Moseley were among those also completing the Level Two course.

Charlene Taitt, who played 17 internationals for West Indies Women between 2008 and 2010, was among five female participants.

Read more at Jamaica Gleaner

0 comments