Hetmyer sparkles for Royals as RCB take victory

MUMBAI, India (CMC) — A dashing knock by West Indies batting star Shimron Hetmyer went in vain as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Rajasthan Royals by four wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here Tuesday.

Sent in at the Wankhede Stadium, Royals mustered 169 for three from their 20 overs with Jos Buttler extending his splendid form with an unbeaten 70 from 47 balls and Hetmyer belting an unbeaten 42 from 31 balls with four fours and two sixes.

In reply, RCB recovered from 87 for five in the 13th over to reach their target with five balls remaining, Shahbaz Ahmed hitting 45 off 26 balls and Dinesh Karthik lashing unbeaten 44 from 23, the pair putting on a match-winning 67 for the sixth wicket.

Despite the loss — their first of the season — Royals remained top of the tables with four points from three matches while RCB won their second to be one of six teams also on four points.

Yashasvi Jaiswal perished for four with six on the board in the second over but Buttler inspired two stands to rescue the innings.

Read more at Jamaica Observer

