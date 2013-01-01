West Indies Women all-rounder Hayley Matthews has been named on the Most Valuable Team of the just-concluded ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022.

The 24-year-old Barbadian was the best of the West Indies Women with 260 runs including a match-winning century of 119 against New Zealand. She also took 10 wickets with her off-spin and had her best figures of 4-15 against Bangladesh.

Her performances played a major role in helping the West Indies Women advance to the semi-finals for the first time since 2013. As such, Cricket West Indies (CWI) congratulated Matthews on making the Most Valuable Team of the tournament.

Anne Brown-John, Lead Selector for Women’s Cricket also praised the team for their showing at the tournament and the strides made to finish among the top four and climb up the ICC Women’s ODIs standings.

“I will like to congratulate the team on reaching the World Cup semi-final. The team went into the competition in the lower half of the standings and ended in the top four,” she said.

