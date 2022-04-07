Roach set to feature in Surrey opener

OUTSTANDING WEST Indies seamer Kemar Roach is expected to feature in Surrey’s opening match of the new English County Championship today after returning to the London club for a second stint.

The 33-year-old is set to line up alongside Ollie Pope and Ben Foakes, both of whom he found himself pitted against in the three-Test series against England which wrapped up in the Caribbean last month.

While Foakes played all three Tests in St John’s, Bridgetown, and St George’s, Pope travelled with the squad but failed to get a game.

South African Hashim Amla, who quit international cricket three years ago, will also feature for Surrey in the opening game, which sees them travel to Birmingham to take on Warwickshire.

