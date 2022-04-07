Countering spin bowling the main focus of WI white-ball camp

THE West Indies white-ball skills camp currently underway at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua is primarily focused on helping regional batsmen counteract one of their biggest downfalls; spin bowling.

So says Phil Simmons, head coach of the Windies senior team, who believes this camp plays an instrumental role in guiding his players to becoming more all-around and consistent batsmen at the T20 and One-Day International levels.

Simmons said they have already held six intense sessions thus far and the player response has been “brilliant.” The bowlers, he said, are also fine-tuning in their respective craft.

“We’ve always had issues with how we score against spin bowling so I think that’s going to be a highlight of the camp. The different ways that we are putting together as a batsman, the different ways you want to score against spin and try and work on those.

Read more at T&T Newsday

6 comments