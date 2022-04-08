Walsh calls for more womens cricket

West Indies Women head coach Courtney Walsh has identified the need for more competitive cricket and developmental camps to get his side better prepared for international competition.

Although saying he was pleased with the Caribbean women reaching the semi-finals of the tournament after not having much competitive cricket, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Walsh said the next steps were to ensure the group increased playing time and provide more avenues for new talent to be developed.

“We have to play more cricket, more competitive cricket. We have to get a lot of developmental camps going, I think, to have players be prepared,” said the legendary Test pacer.

