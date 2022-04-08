Trevor Penney announced as Barbados Royals coach

ROYAL Sports Group-owned Barbados Royals have announced the appointment of Trevor Penney as head coach for the 2022 Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Penney will work alongside the Royals director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara.

A Royals media release on Thursday said, “Currently working as the assistant coach for the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with partner franchise Rajasthan Royals, Penney’s new role sees him continue his association with the Royals Sports Group.”

Speaking about Penney’s resume, the release said, “Trevor has vast experience working on the international scene with teams India, Sri Lanka, England and more recently with the West Indies white-ball team. He’s also been involved through his coaching with associate nations such as the Netherlands and the USA. The Zimbabwean has previously been a regular feature on the T20 franchise circuit with past experiences in leagues such as the IPL, the CPL, Bangladesh Premier League and the GT20 Canadian League.”

