Trinidad and Tobago U19 women cricketers to tour St Vincent

TRINIDAD and Tobago WOMEN’S Under-19 cricket team will travel to St Vincent and the Grenadines to play Windward Islands women’s Under-19 team in a five-match T20 series from April 14-19.

A media release by the TT Women’s Cricket Association (TTWCA) on Thursday, said the tour will benefit the teams as they prepare for the upcoming West Indies Women’s Under-19 competition in July.

The series marks the first bilateral women’s Under-19 tour between the two territories.

The trophy the teams will be vying for is named after two former regional women’s cricketers.

“To commemorate the occasion and in anticipation of an ongoing collaboration between the TTWCA and the Windward Islands Cricket Board (WICB), the teams will play for the Ann Browne-John and Nadica McIntyre (Browne-John/McIntyre) trophy.

“Trinidadian Ann Browne-John and Grenadian Nadica McIntyre have been two distinguished advocates and contributors to the development of West Indies women’s cricket. Browne-John is still actively involved in cricket administration and is currently the lead selector for West Indies women. She is also a former West Indies player. Until her passing in 2017, McIntyre was a champion and administrator of women’s cricket. She represented Grenada at the regional level.”

Read more at T&T Newsday

0 comments