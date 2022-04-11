Flamboyant Hetmyer outshines Holder in Royals victory

MUMBAI, India (CMC) – Shimron Hetmyer emerged from a slow start to lash a pulsating half-century as Rajasthan Royals defeated Jason Holder's Lucknow Super Giants by three runs to climb to the top of the Indian Premier League standings.

Finding the going difficult after arriving at the crease at 64 for three in the 10th over, the left-hander struck an unbeaten 59 off 36 deliveries as Royals rallied to 165 for six off their 20 overs at Wankhede Stadium.

Hetmyer, dropped on 14 in the 14th over, scraped just 21 runs from his first 25 deliveries before exploding to plunder 38 runs from his last 11 balls, overall striking one four and a half-dozen sixes.

Pace bowling all-rounder Holder finished with two for 50, his last two overs travelling for 34 runs as Hetmyer launched his onslaught.

