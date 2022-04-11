Young taking confidence from selection for Windies white-ball camp

Former West Indies Under-19 representative Nyeem Young is taking a lot of confidence from his selection for the ongoing West Indies white-ball skills camp at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

Young was among two relative newcomers selected for the camp that began on March 31 and ends on Wednesday, April 13. Young, an all-rounder and Kaecy Carty joined the more seasoned players like Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo and Nkrumah Bonner in the camp aimed at making the regional players more efficient at the shortest forms of the game. Young said what he has learned so far has made him a more confident player.

“It brings a lot of confidence in myself to be selected to come to a camp like this,” said the 21-year-old Barbadian all-rounder.

“I haven’t played any List-A cricket either, so for the selectors and coaches to have me in mind for a camp like this is very boosting for me.”

