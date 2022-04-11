Six years after he played in the Big Bash League, Chris Gayle will return to Australia to play league cricket in the 2022/2023 season in the colours of the Endeavour Hills Eagles.

The franchise made the announcement on social media on Sunday that The Universe Boss signed a one-year deal.

In signing for the Eagles, Gayle will play alongside former internationals Tillakaratne Dilshan, Fidel Edwards and Shoaib Malik as well as Suranga Lakmal.

In 2016, Gayle played for the Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League but found controversy when he invited sideline reporter Mel McLaughlin out for a drink in the now infamous ‘Don’t Blush Baby’ incident.

Later that year, Renegades chief executive Stuart Coventry announced that the franchise would not re-sign Gayle for the 2016/2017 season.

Via SportsMax