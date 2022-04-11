Russells the best

Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum and assistant coach David Hussey have heaped praise on his star man Andre Russell.

When Dre comes off, he wins games. When he’s on, he’s the very best in the world at what he does and we hope to see a little bit more of it,” McCullum said during an interview with ESPNCricinfo.

The 33-year-old Jamaican so far has 106 runs in three matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League including a match-winning 70 not out off just 31 balls in their second match against the Punjab Kings.

