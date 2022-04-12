Composed Pooran guides Sunrisers to second win

MUMBAI, India (CMC) — Nicholas Pooran's matured unbeaten knock saw Sunrisers Hyderabad to their second win of the new Indian Premier League campaign, as they beat Gujarat Titans by eight wickets here Monday.

Asked to chase 163 at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Sunrisers cantered over the line with five balls to spare to put distance between themselves and the two winless bottom-placed sides, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

Pooran finished the match in style, launching fast bowler Darshan Nalkande over square leg for six off the first ball of the final over to finish unbeaten on 34 from 18 deliveries.

All told, he punched two fours and two sixes, dominating an unbroken, 39-run, third-wicket stand with South African Aiden Markram (12 not out).

Captain Kane Williamson top-scored with 57 from 46 balls while Abhishek Sharma hit 42 from 32 balls, the pair posting 64 for the first wicket.

