White-ball camp has achieved its objectives  Simmons

Head coach of the West Indies team, Phil Simmons, says the 16 players who were a part of the white-ball training camp in Antigua showed some improvement as the regional side looks to fine-tune their skills with two assignments on the horizon.

In late May, the West Indies travel to the Netherlands for the first-ever three-match One Day International (ODI) series between the two teams, to be followed by the rescheduled three-match ODI series against Pakistan, which was postponed in December. These fixtures form part of the ICC ODI Super League, where teams will have the opportunity to secure points to claim one of the top seven places (excluding hosts India) to gain automatic qualification for the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

West Indies will then be hosting tours by Bangladesh, India and New Zealand, with all three series featuring white-ball matches.

For Simmons, the camp, which started on March 31, was crucial to the team’s preparations for the upcoming shorter-format assignments.

“It has been successful, as the players worked hard on different skills that we were trying to implement. A lot of them showed improvement throughout the camps,” said Simmons.

